Former Wales and British and Irish Lions centre John Devereux recalls his try when Wales last played in a World Cup semi-final.

New Zealand won 49-6 in that game in 1987 but Devereux tells Rachel Burden the talented youngsters in the current side could take Wales all the way in 2011.

