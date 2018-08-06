McCafferty questions RFU actions

Premier Rugby chief executive Mark McCafferty accuses the Rugy Football Union (RFU) of "panic management" after it asks former RFU vice-chairman Fran Cotton to lead an external review into the England set-up.

McCafferty tells BBC Sport's Dan Roan he is "surprised and disappointed" by the move, and feels the Premiership has been "excluded" from the review.

He also admits the conduct of England's players during the World Cup was "unacceptable" and reveals that he has apologised to the New Zealand Rugby Union after a series of off-field incidents.

