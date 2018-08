Graham Henry is noncommittal about his future the day after New Zealand's 8-7 World Cup final victory over France, telling BBC sports news correspondent Dan Roan "now is not the time to announce those sort of things".

Henry guided the hosts to their first Web Ellis Cup in 24 years, thanking supporters of the All Blacks for their "unbelievable" and "mind-blowing" support during the tournament and revealing plans to "carry on celebrating".