Henry wants to coach in Europe

New Zealand's World Cup-winning coach Graham Henry has told BBC Radio 5 live he would like to spend time assisting a club or union in Europe over the next few years.

Henry, who has also coached Wales, resigned after eight years in charge of the All Blacks and says it would be stimulating to have a new focus in Europe, although he admitted it would not be long-term.

The 65-year-old also told 5 live of his relief at his country's World Cup triumph and added that the Rugby Football Union should not jump to any quick decisions over Martin Johnson's future as England manager.

To hear more BBC Radio 5 live highlights, please visit the best bits page.

Breakfast broadcasts weekdays 0600 to 0900 on Radio 5 live.

Top videos

Audio

Henry wants to coach in Europe

  • From the section Rugby Union
Video

Ouch! Anderson 'fine' after golf mishap

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'My dad wore the same socks for four days'

  • From the section News
Video

Ashton 'feels like a new player' after England recall

  • From the section Rugby Union
Video

Hockey stars home after 'doing something special'

  • From the section Hockey

Top Stories

Katie Archibald

Watch European Championships: Archibald goes for gold in omnium

  • LIVE
  • From the section Sport
Hull City v Aston Villa

EFL: Hull v Aston Villa level heading towards half-time

Ben Stokes at court

Stokes 'mocked gay men before fight'

  • From the section News
Georgia Davies, Adam Peaty and James Guy (left to right)

GB’s Peaty, Anderson, Guy & Davies win European gold in mixed relay - videos & report

Thibaut Courtois

Courtois absent from Chelsea training amid Real Madrid links

Salomon Rondon

Newcastle sign Rondon in Gayle loan swap