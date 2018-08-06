New Zealand's World Cup-winning coach Graham Henry has told BBC Radio 5 live he would like to spend time assisting a club or union in Europe over the next few years.

Henry, who has also coached Wales, resigned after eight years in charge of the All Blacks and says it would be stimulating to have a new focus in Europe, although he admitted it would not be long-term.

The 65-year-old also told 5 live of his relief at his country's World Cup triumph and added that the Rugby Football Union should not jump to any quick decisions over Martin Johnson's future as England manager.

