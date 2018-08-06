Moody 'gutted' over Johnson resignation

Lewis Moody is "gutted" that Martin Johnson has resigned as manager of England, but admits he does not mind if the Rugby Football Union (RFU) hire a non-Englishman as his replacement.

The former England skipper says that time must be taken to find the best person for the job.

Moody admits the England players "let down" Johnson with their behaviour and performances at the World Cup in New Zealand, but adds that problems within the RFU need to be sorted out and their priority is to find Johnson's successor.

