Danny Cipriani has revealed his ambition to return to the England set-up, saying he "would love to get the opportunity" to play for his country again after being frozen out by outgoing manager Martin Johnson.

The 24-year old fly-half is currently playing for Australian side Melbourne Rebels and refuses to criticise Johnson, suggesting he faced an almost impossible task with the England side.

Cipriani describes his game with Barbarians against Australia this weekend as a ''once in a lifetime opportunity'' as he reintroduces himself to English and international rugby on the Twickenham stage.