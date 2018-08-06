Former Italy head coach Nick Mallett confirms he would be interested in the vacant England job after the Six Nations.

The South African had ruled himself out of an immediate appointment in order to spend time with his family in his home country. However, as a caretaker manager has looked more and more likely to take charge of England during the Six Nations, Mallett has thrown his hat back into the ring.

He describes the England post as one of the top five jobs in the world, but insists he would not want to report to a director of rugby were he to be offered the position.