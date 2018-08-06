Mallett rules himself back in to England job

Former Italy head coach Nick Mallett confirms he would be interested in the vacant England job after the Six Nations.

The South African had ruled himself out of an immediate appointment in order to spend time with his family in his home country. However, as a caretaker manager has looked more and more likely to take charge of England during the Six Nations, Mallett has thrown his hat back into the ring.

He describes the England post as one of the top five jobs in the world, but insists he would not want to report to a director of rugby were he to be offered the position.

Top videos

Video

Mallett rules himself back in to England job

  • From the section Rugby Union
Video

Ouch! Anderson 'fine' after golf mishap

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'My dad wore the same socks for four days'

  • From the section News
Video

Ashton 'feels like a new player' after England recall

  • From the section Rugby Union

Top Stories

Ben Stokes at court

Stokes 'mocked gay men before fight'

  • From the section News
Georgia Davies, Adam Peaty and James Guy (left to right)

GB’s Peaty, Anderson, Guy & Davies win European gold in mixed relay - videos & round-up

Thibaut Courtois

Courtois absent from Chelsea training amid Real Madrid links

Alan Hutton celebrates his goal for Aston Villa

Villa boss Bruce wins Championship opener on Hull return

Katie Archibald

Archibald wins European silver in omnium - videos & report

Salomon Rondon

Newcastle sign Rondon in Gayle loan swap