Wales coach Warren Gatland pays tribute to star winger Shane Williams following the 24-18 defeat by Australia at the Millennium Stadium.

Gatland says he needs to target players for the 2015 World Cup and the decision of Williams to hang up his boots will help him find strength in depth in the back three.

The New Zealander believes his side lacked some of the intensity of the recent World Cup, and had difficulty defending with 14 men when Lee Halfpenny was sin-binned.