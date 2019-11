England captain Lewis Moody says Jonny Wilkinson's sheer dedication was "incredible" and admits he found training with the 32-year-old "inspiring".

Wilkinson announced his retirement from international rugby on Monday, having won 91 England caps and played at four World Cups.

Moody told Radio 5 live Sport it was a privilege to play alongside Wilkinson, adding that his "phenomenal" tackling made him a "very special fly-half".

