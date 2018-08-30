Former Scotland captain Andy Nicol tells BBC Radio 5 live that Dan Parks' decision to announce his immediate retirement from international rugby is "very strange" and has taken everyone by surprise.

The announcement comes three days after the Scotland stand-off made the mistake that gave England a match-winning try at Murrayfield, but Nicol says Parks will be remembered very differently by the public and his team-mates.

The former scrum-half says players will remember his "positive influence" but the public will focus on his "poor" performances.