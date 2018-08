England chase a 13th Grand Slam in Cardiff on Saturday, with Wales intent on stopping them and maybe winning the Six Nations title themselves.

Of England's previous 12 clean sweeps, six were completed against Scotland, four against France, one (the last) against Ireland, and one against Wales.

Watch highlights of England's 1992 victory over Wales at Twickenham that sealed back-to-back Slams for Will Carling's side.

Available to UK users only.