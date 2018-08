Watch short highlights of BBC Sport's pick of some of the best clashes between England and France including England's Grand Slam in 1980, their first for 23 years, their subsequent slam 11 years later and the pick of the six tries scored by England at Twickenham in 2001.

The two sides meet again on Saturday at Twickenham - watch live coverage on BBC One and this website from 16:30 GMT.

Available for UK users only.