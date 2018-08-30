Live - Newcastle commentary

Listen to live commentary of Newcastle from BBC Radio Newcastle.

Windows media link to stream

Top videos

Top Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara anchors India - in-play clips, radio & text

Marcus Ericsson's Sauber after a huge crash in Italian GP second practice

Ericsson 'OK' after huge crash at start of Italian GP second practice - radio & text

Guardiola

Transfer deadline day 2 & Premier League latest

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket