Martyn Williams, the veteran Wales, Cardiff Blues and British and Irish Lions flanker, looks back on a career that began in 1994 at Pontypridd with Scrum V's Ross Harries.

Williams is retiring at the end of the 2011-12 season and his contribution to the game is assessed by Wales legend Gareth Edwards, 2011 World Cup-winning New Zealand coach Graham Henry and Wales captain Sam Warburton.

