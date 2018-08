Ulster overseas stars John Afoa and Jared Payne gave a coaching session to City of Derry youngsters ahead of the Heineken Cup decider against Leinster on 19 May.

The arrival of World Cup winner Afoa and his fellow New Zealander Payne attracted a big turnout of youngsters at the Londonderry venue.

City of Derry vice-chairman Moss Dineen said it was a big boost for the game in the North West.