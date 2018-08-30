After scoring Munster's winning try against his former team Cardiff Blues, centre Casey Laulala tells Scrum V's Phil Steele the Welsh region's young players need time to develop at the top level.

Former New Zealand All Black Laulala joined the Irish province from their Pro12 rivals ahead of this season.

He says the departures of numerous experienced players from the Blues' squad and the absence of their Wales stars ahead of the autumn internationals played a part in Munster's 24-18 win at the Arms Park on Friday.