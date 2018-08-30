England coach Stuart Lancaster says Saracens wing Chris Ashton needs to improve his tackling if he is to return to the team.

The 25-year-old is suspended for Saturday's opening autumn international against Fiji after a dangerous tackle on Northampton's Vasily Artemyev.

Lancaster also says his side will "cause problems" for the Fijians, as England prepare for the four-match Test series.

SATURDAY 10 NOVEMBER

Wales v Argentina: (1400-1630, BBC One)

Ireland v South Africa: (1700-1930, BBC Two/BBC HD)

England v Fiji (highlights): 1900-2000, BBC Three)