England coach Stuart Lancaster says Saracens wing Chris Ashton needs to improve his tackling if he is to return to the team.
The 25-year-old is suspended for Saturday's opening autumn international against Fiji after a dangerous tackle on Northampton's Vasily Artemyev.
Lancaster also says his side will "cause problems" for the Fijians, as England prepare for the four-match Test series.
Available to UK users only.
SATURDAY 10 NOVEMBER
Wales v Argentina: (1400-1630, BBC One)
Ireland v South Africa: (1700-1930, BBC Two/BBC HD)
England v Fiji (highlights): 1900-2000, BBC Three)