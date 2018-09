Chris Ashton hopes to repeat England's defeat of Australia in the 2010 autumn internationals, where he debuted his signature swan dive and scored a try in each half.

The Saracens winger has been recalled to the England team after a one-match ban following a dangerous tackle on Northampton's Vasily Artemyev.

Ashton has scored 15 tries in 26 Tests, but none in his last nine, so is not confident he can repeat his 2010 performance when they meet the Wallabies again.