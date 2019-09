Australia's Nick Cummins is delighted to get his first Test try as the Wallabies beat England 14-20 at Twickenham.

A controversial try from Manu Tuilagi and three penalties from Toby Flood gave England a 14-11 half-time lead.

But four penalties and a drop-goal from the impressive Berrick Barnes, along with Cummins' first-half try secured a narrow but deserved win for Australia's under-fire side.