Archive: Late Aussie try stuns Wales

Wales concede a try in the last minute to lose 12-14 against Australia in their final autumn international Test of 2013

Four penalties by Leigh Halfpenny gave the home side a 12-9 lead, but a late try by Kurtley Beale stunned the Millennium Stadium.

Watch Wales v Australia from the Millennium Stadium on Saturday, 8 November 2014. Kick-off: 14:30 GMT

The match is live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and on Connected TV.

Available to UK users only.

