Highlights of England's historic 38-21 victory over New Zealand at Twickenham, the All Blacks' first defeat in 21 Tests.

The win was both England's largest-ever victory margin and their highest-points total against the world champions, as England ran in three second-half tries.

Trailing 12-0 at half-time, New Zealand responded with two tries early in the second period before England sealed victory in style.

