Ireland winger Craig Gilroy hopes to cement his place in the Ulster line-up as he prepares for a busy festive period.

Gilroy excelled in an Ireland shirt against Fiji and Argentina, but has been on the replacements' bench for his province's recent Heineken Cup games against Northampton.

A serious injury to Tommy Bowe is likely to hand the 21-year-old a starting role in Friday night's Pro12 game against Leinster.