Cardiff Blues coaches Xavier Rush and Gareth Baber, and captain Josh Navidi describe their Pro12 win at Munster as a huge psychological boost for the struggling region.

The 6-17 victory gave the Blues their first success on Munster soil since October 2007 and their sixth win from 13 league games this season.

It also spoiled Ronan O'Gara's night as the fly-half became Munster's most-capped player on 233 appearances.