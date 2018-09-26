On 27 January 1973, Gareth Edwards finished off an incredible move to score a try for the Barbarians against New Zealand that is widely acknowledged as the greatest ever scored.

Phil Bennett begins the move just by his own try-line with a series of audacious side-steps and the ball then passes through the hands of five players, before Edwards' burst of speed takes him over the line.

Commentator Cliff Morgan remarks that "if the greatest writer of the written word would have written that story, no one would have believed it".

