Matt Dawson returns to the BBC Sport website for this year's Six Nations with another series of his weekly topical online video, Dawson Debates.

He's calling for rugby fans to share their views with him on any issue related to the tournament, whether it be about team selection, great rivalries or controversial moments.

So, join the debate by contacting Matt by either leaving a message on the BBC Sport Facebook page or via Twitter using #dawsondebates.

Matt Dawson will host a Thursday night Six Nations preview show ahead of every weekend of action on BBC Radio 5live where he will be joined by guests for the latest news and analysis, and to preview forthcoming matches.