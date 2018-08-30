Stringer's tap-tackle rescues Ireland

Ireland take on England in Dublin on Saturday and former Ireland international Keith Wood discusses one of his fondest Six Nations memory.

Wood selects the 2001 Test against England where his own mistake was rectified by a daring tap-tackle from Ireland team-mate Peter Stringer, who successfully felled the charging Dan Luger.

Available to UK users only.

Watch Ireland v England on Sunday 1 March, 1430 GMT on BBC One HD, Red Button and online (UK users only).

You can also watch highlights from the classic 1988 England v Ireland match on the Six Nations rewind, on BBC 2 from 09:10 GMT on Saturday 28 February.

