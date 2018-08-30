Scrum V Classics is back on BBC Two Wales during the 2013 Six Nations with five memorable games from the BBC Wales archives.

The new series highlights some great matches in which former Wales players JJ Williams, John Taylor, Emyr Lewis, Neil Jenkins and Tom Shanklin were involved in during past Five and Six Nations campaigns.

For an added bit of fun we asked each of them a selection of quickfire questions about the tournament… favourite city, hardest opponent, greatest player…plus a prediction for who will win the 2013 Six Nations and who will captain the 2013 British and Irish Lions in Australia.

Scrum V Six Classics will be broadcast throughout the Six Nations on BBC Two Wales, starting on Thursday 31 January at 19:30 GMT as JJ Williams takes us back to the Cardiff Arms Park and the first game of the 1977 Five Nations tournament when Wales welcomed Ireland to Cardiff.