Ulster flanker Chris Henry will hope to play an influential role in Ireland's Six Nations campaign even though he has been left on the bench for the opener against Wales.

After an impressive career at Schools level, Henry struggled to establish himself in his first years at Ulster before making his first appearance for the province in 2008.

Within two years, Henry won his first full Ireland cap and while he has only accumulated three more appearances over the last 30 months, his form this year suggests that he will have a role to play in this year's Six Nations.