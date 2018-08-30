Robshaw 'excited' by Six Nations

England captain Chris Robshaw says his side are "excited" by the challenge facing them in this year's Six Nations, as they prepare to clash with Scotland.

England go into the 2013 campaign off the back of a famous 38-21 win over New Zealand in the Autumn Internationals.

Speaking to BBC Sport's Lawrence Dallaglio, Robshaw says he "hopes to hit the ground running" with a victory against Scotland on Saturday.

Watch the full interview with Chris Robshaw on BBC One's coverage of England v Scotland, Saturday 2 February from 15:30 GMT.

