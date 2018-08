Ireland centre Brian O'Driscoll, 34, says 2013's Six Nations tournament could be his last.

Speaking to former Wales player and BBC Sport pundit Jonathan Davies, O'Driscoll also says he is "disappointed" to be overlooked for the captaincy and that it's been a while since he's been "100% fit."

O'Driscoll, who has started the most Tests for his country (119) and scored the most tries (45), later reveals he will soon become a father.