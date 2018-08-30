Highlights: Wales 22-30 Ireland

Ireland win a thrilling encounter at the Millennium Stadium as they beat defending champions Wales 30-22 in the opening match of the 2013 Six Nations.

The Irish went into half-time 23-3 in the lead thanks to tries from Simon Zebo and Cian Healy, and Brian O'Driscoll went over the line after the restart to put them further in front.

The home side tried to fight back with tries from Alex Cuthbert, Leigh Halfpenny and Craig Mitchell, but Ireland held on to claim the two points in Cardiff.

