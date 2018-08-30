Three famous Welsh wins in France

BBC Sport picks out three memorable Welsh victories in France, as Rob Howley prepares to take the current Grand Slam champions to Paris in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Relive action from Wales' 34-33 win in 1999, their first victory in Paris for 25 years, and their high-scoring 43-35 win in 2001, which included a fine try from current coach Howley.

The final act in our three-part trilogy is the hard-fought win in 2005 as Wales battled back from a half-time deficit to record a 24-18 triumph on their way to a first Grand Slam in 27 years.

