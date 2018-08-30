Ireland are the team to beat - Dawson

Ahead of the Ireland-England clash in the Six Nations on Sunday, BBC Sport's Matt Dawson backs the Irish to win in Dublin.

England were comfortable against Scotland in their opening match, while Ireland impressed with their win over Wales.

Also in this week's Dawson Debates, Matt talks up Italy's credentials after their surprise victory against the French last weekend.

You can send Matt your questions via Twitter using the hashtag #dawsondebates or on the BBC Sport Facebook page.

Listen to Matt Dawson as he previews the upcoming matches in the Six Nations on BBC Radio 5 live Rugby, 21:30 GMT on Thursday 7 February.

Available to UK users only.

