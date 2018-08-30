Sensational Italy try stuns Scotland

With Italy taking on Scotland on Saturday relive Mauro Bergamasco's incredible individual try in the 2001 Six Nations game at Murrayfield.

The flanker brushed off Gregor Townsend and outpaced Scotland's Chris Paterson to score one of Italy's most memorable tries against Scotland.

Scotland went on to win the match 23-19 whilst Italy ended the tournament clutching the wooden spoon.

Available to UK users only.

Watch Scotland v Italy on Saturday 28 February, 1400 GMT on BBC One HD, Red Button and online (UK users only).

