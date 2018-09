Wales open-side flanker Justin Tipuric tells BBC Sport Wales' Gareth Rhys Owen why his surname is pronounced differently in Wales to his grandfather's Croatian homeland.

The 23-year-old Osprey will make his 12th Wales appearance as he takes over from injured captain Sam Warburton for their Six Nations clash against France in Paris on Saturday, 9 February (17:00 GMT).

Tipuric hopes to stake a claim to a regular starting spot as Wales seek to recover from their opening weekend defeat by Ireland.