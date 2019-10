Relive the decisive moments from Wales' controversial 2007 Six Nations defeat in Rome.

A late converted Mauro Bergamasco try gave the home side a three-point lead, but Wales were awarded a penalty in Italian territory in the dying seconds.

Believing they had enough time to go for a line-out and try, the Welsh kicked for touch rather than go for goal to level - but referee Chris White blew the final whistle before play could resume, securing Italy a 23-20 win.