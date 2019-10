England flanker Hannah Gallagher says the team will put in a "performance" against France when the teams meet at Twickenham in the Women's Six Nations on Saturday.

After a "shock" 25-0 loss to Ireland, Gallagher, a Saracens player from Bishop's Stortford, tells the BBC's James Burridge the experience will help the players improve their game.

England have made three changes to their starting XV for the game with France.