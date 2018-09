As Celtic neighbours Ireland and Scotland prepare to face each other in Edinburgh, we look back through our archive at some fantastic tries from the past

Featuring some great action from legends of both teams including Mike Gibson, Iwan Tukalo, Hugo Southwell and Stuart Grimes.

Scotland have met Ireland 127 times so far and have won 65 times to 57. Both teams have won one of their two matches in the Six Nations in 2013.