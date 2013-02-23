Wales legends take over commentary

Welsh rugby legends Jonathan Davies and Shane Williams came to BBC Sport's rescue during Wales' Six Nations win against Italy in Rome.

Former Wales fly-half and captain Davies switched from his analysis role to cover for match commentator Andrew Cotter, who fell ill early on in the match.

Ex-Wales wing Williams then moved from his pitchside role to join Davies - a regular on BBC Wales' Scrum V coverage - in the commentary box.

At half-time the duo returned to their designated roles as BBC commentator Huw Llewelyn Davies joined BBC One's coverage team.

UK users only.