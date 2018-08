Ulster coach Mark Anscombe is optimistic that his team will come out of the current "trough".

The Irish province's leads at the top of the Pro12 has been cut from 11 points to a mere three after recent defeats by the Ospreys and Glasgow.

"Is it a trough, a little bit of dip in our performances? Yes," said Anscombe.

"But over the last couple of weeks we have been talking about 20 guys not being available. That challenges you but we'll come out of it."