Scotland centre Nick De Luca has been given a 13-week ban for his tip tackle on Ospreys replacement wing Tom Grabham.

The offence took place during Edinburgh's 24-7 loss to Ospreys on Friday, with the 29-year-old sent off for the dangerous challenge.

An independent Pro12 disciplinary committee "considered the incident to be at the top end level for this type of offence".

