On International Women's Day, Wales rugby player Philippa Tuttiett explains to the BBC's Katherine Downes how she has to balance her unpaid international career with working full-time as a builder.

The 29-year-old centre says people are "completely surprised" that she represents her country "as a complete amateur".

This weekend, like the men, she will line-up for Wales in the Six Nations against Scotland, looking to build on their narrow 16-15 win away against Italy in the last round.