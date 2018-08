Watch extended highlights as France come from behind in Dublin to snatch a 13-13 draw against Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Ireland captain Jamie Heaslip scored a first-half try as the home side were 13-3 up at the interval - but a late try by Louis Picamoles secured a point for the visitors.

Despite the draw France remain bottom of the table, and are in danger of receiving their first ever Six Nations Wooden Spoon.

