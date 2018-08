Watch highlights as Ireland hang on in the face of France's comeback to secure a 13-13 draw at Dublin's Aviva Stadium in the Six Nations.

Ireland went ahead early with a try from skipper Jamie Heaslip, and some impressive kicking from Paddy Jackson put them 13-3 up at the break.

However a late Louis Picamoles try was converted by Frederic Michalak as France claimed their first point of the campaign.

