Reaction: England 18-11 Italy

Captain Chris Robshaw and head coach Stuart Lancaster admit England "were not great" and that they put in a "disappointing" display in beating Italy.

It was left to Toby Flood to kick his side to victory, after they squandered several try-scoring opportunities.

However Italy captain Sergio Parisse says England "have played a great Six Nations" but Robshaw and Lancaster both acknowledge that they will have to raise their game against Wales in next week's Championship decider at the Millennium Stadium.

Top videos

Top Stories

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara anchors India - in-play clips, radio & text

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel fastest after huge Ericsson crash in second practice - radio & text

Guardiola

Transfer deadline day 2 & Premier League latest

Jose Mourinho

I'm one of the greatest even if Man Utd don't win title - Mourinho

Owen Farrell

Guscott, Dawson & Monye's Premiership predictions - and have your say too

Sam Curran celebrates
Video

Curran removes Kohli to claim 'big' wicket

  • From the section Cricket