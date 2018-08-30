Captain Chris Robshaw and head coach Stuart Lancaster admit England "were not great" and that they put in a "disappointing" display in beating Italy.

It was left to Toby Flood to kick his side to victory, after they squandered several try-scoring opportunities.

However Italy captain Sergio Parisse says England "have played a great Six Nations" but Robshaw and Lancaster both acknowledge that they will have to raise their game against Wales in next week's Championship decider at the Millennium Stadium.