France head coach Philippe Saint-Andre says that foreign players could be "a problem" in the future development of the French National team.

Saint-Andre says that in the French domestic league positions such as fly-halves and wingers, are "90% occupied by foreign players."

His comments came after his French side drew 13-13 against Ireland at Dublin's Aviva Stadium in the Six Nations, to claim their first point of the campaign.

