Coach Stuart Lancaster admits to the BBC's Ian Robertson that England "lacked composure" in their 18-11 Six Nations win over Italy at Twickenham.

The 43-year-old believes his side created "opportunities" but "didn't take them" and that the concession of a "soft try" meant the match "definitely was not going to plan".

Lancaster says "there's plenty to work on this week" as England prepare for a Six Nations decider against Wales at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.