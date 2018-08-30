Kidney refuses to discuss future

Ireland boss Declan Kidney says talks about his future "will be for another day" after his team lost 22-15 in Italy in their final Six Nations match - their first ever defeat by the Azzurri.

It completed Ireland's worst run in the Championship since it increased to six teams in 2000, but Kidney says they "will not lean on injuries" despite losing three men in the first half.

Italy captain Sergio Parisse says his side "deserved to win", as they secured two Six Nations victories for only the second time, and said it was "the best way" for the retiring Andrea Lo Cicero to end his career.

