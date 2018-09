Scrum V pundit Jonathan Davies talks about the image that's proved popular on social networking sites in the aftermath of Wales' 30-3 win over England in the Six Nations.

The image shows a beaming Davies in contrast to the rather glum expressions of fellow BBC pundits - Englishmen Sir Clive Woodward and Jeremy Guscott.

Former Wales fly-half Davies said the atmosphere at the Millennium Stadium for the Six Nations title decider was "amazing."