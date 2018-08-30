Ospreys skipper Alun Wyn Jones has been given a tongue-in-cheek award as the Pro12's Straight Talker of the 2012-13 Season.

In the wake of the Ospreys' 52-19 win over Newport Gwent Dragons on 22 March, 2013, Scrum V reporter Phil Steele asked Jones about his prospects for the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia.

Jones has subsequently been picked for the tour, but in the interview he ignored the Lions question, choosing instead to offer his thoughts on the Ospreys.

The moment led to Jones being named as the only Welsh player to win an award at the Pro12's annual celebration.

However, Ospreys' rivals the Scarlets took the title of Collision Kings.

And Ulster number eight Nick Williams took the Player of the Season award.